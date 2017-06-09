After a few months of delays, today Chief Keef finally unveiled his latest project Thot Breaker. The Chicago native had originally hoped to put the tape out earlier this year around Valentine’s Day, but the whole thing got held up for whatever reason. Considering the content on the full-length work, and the heavy pop vibes, it may have actually been a blessing in disguise. These songs work a whole hell of a lot better in the warmth of summer than they might have during the last chilly weeks of winter.

Just last month, Keef went on Beats 1 where he chopped it up with Zane Lowe and unveiled on of the project’s singles “Going Home.” At the time, he told Lowe that “I love that song a lot,” and that “I listen to it every day.” It’s easy to hear why. “Going Home” is a welcome detour into a pop and R&B direction. It’s breezy and lighthearted. A totally different side of Keef that we haven’t got to see so much in the past.

With Thot Breaker finally out in the open, Keef seems primed to hit the ground running on something new, and already has a few superstar collaborations banked. “I did a lot of work with Lil Yachty and Tyga,” he told Lowe. “I got stuff with Lil Wayne coming out too.”

You can listen to the stream of Keef’s new tape in the Apple Music player above.