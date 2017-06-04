Childish Gambino Might Be Retiring From Music Way Sooner Than You Think

06.04.17

Donald Glover is a man of many hats, he’s an actor, director, writer, comedian, producer, producer of music, rapper, singer and for all we know he probably has a mean jump shot as well. He’s been lauded by fans, critically acclaimed and honored with prestigious awards and at this point you’d probably struggle to find something he isn’t amazing at. The problem is, a man with all of those talents is going to be busy, maybe two busy to put all that skill to work so Glover is doing something to rectify that and give himself room to truly prosper: he’s quitting music.

Yeah, apparently Glover’s musical alter-ego Childish Gambino has only one album left in the tank before he fades off into the sunset. Gambino made the announcement during his Governors Ball set in New York this weekend, saying simply “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

The timing is a little odd, as he’s landed his first Top 40 hit this year with “Redbone” from Awaken My Love! but if the flame is gone, it’s gone. Glover still owes us another standup, he’s playing Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo film, he’s playing somebody in the Spider-Man: Homecoming film and he’s even playing Simba in the upcoming, live action Lion King movie. Plus, he has to write, film and star in season two of Atlanta before the internet riots, so maybe ending his music career makes sense, as long as we get back to Paper Boi, Darius and Earn as soon as possible.

