Aziz Ansari hosted SNL this past weekend and most everyone found it humorous. Everyone except maybe Chris Brown, who sounds like one of the comedian’s barbs rubbed him the wrong way and led to a critical response from the singer.
During his opening monologue, Ansari used the time to weigh in on Donald Trump, hate crimes and the divided state the nation’s in currently. At one point, he made a comparison between the voters for Trump to being a fan of Chris Brown and his music.
“I’m sure there’s some people that had different political priorities. I’m sure there’s some people that voted for him with reservations. I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, “Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.”
“If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These hoes ain’t loyal.’”
Breezy wasn’t too thrilled about the comparison and he let his views be known on Instagram. He posted a portion of the monologue and wrote “F*CK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D*CK! 😂” in the caption.
Later, he shared another video in which he quoted the Master of None star’s comparison and remarked that he “can’t f*cking catch a break.” Brown later commented that he was “getting the f*ck out of here” and “Don’t f*cking trust what you see—even salt looks like sugar,” whatever that means.
Watch Ansari’s monologue in full below.
I get the point of the analogy, but to even compare Chris Brown to Trump is super disrespectful lmao.
Are you really apologizing for Chris Brown? You’re a total piece of shit. The guy used racist language in his reply and you’re mad about a comparison to Trump? That’s something Trump would say. You’re like Trump.
@Heynowhank I guess my point being is Chris Brown is an entertainer who frequently does ignorant and idiotic things. I get that. However, in no way shape or form is his ignorance close to being as dangerous as that of the leader of the free world’s is. Considering you’re willing to write someone off for a differing opinion than yours, I’d bank on you being similar to Trump.
@jimmy astro He turned a girl’s face to pulp and has spent the intervening years doing one long ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You’re a fucking imbecile. “lmao.”
“Aladdin.” Unreal.
Speaking of Trump, he’s risen up and it causes you to reflect, look back at possible red flags you missed. This shitstain still having a career after smashing RIhanna’s face in and getting emo over and over when people wanted him to take accountability is a pretty big one.
Seriously, I hope Soulja Boy breaks his fucking neck.
Y’all are impossible. I’ve not defended anything Chris Brown has done. I refuse to compare a singer to the president of the united states.
We’re not impossible. We get what you’re saying. You’re just an idiot.
@bsmemorial45 Assuming you’re of age, I fail to see how retorting with names makes you any better. I’ve acknowledged and agree with your points concerning Chris. He’s misogynistic, possibly a bigot and certainly ignorant. I fail to see how whatever negativity he does can ruin and malign the reputation of an entire nation as Trump currently holds the power to do so. That’s been my entire point. I’ve said nothing wrong this entire time. The only idiot has to be you. I’ve agreed with y’all several times. However, because I don’t take the same extreme stance as you, I’m an imbecile. Lmao. I’m done.
I won’t lie.
I laughed.
Was it “Aladdin” or “get off my dick.”
Both total comedy gold for sure, just curious which one got you.
So the misogynist took a punch to the feels? Well, it’s only because we love you, Chris. Really, baby, we didn’t mean it. You shouldn’t have made us do it anyway.
Salt DOES look like sugar.