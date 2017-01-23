FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK! 😂. A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

Aziz Ansari hosted SNL this past weekend and most everyone found it humorous. Everyone except maybe Chris Brown, who sounds like one of the comedian’s barbs rubbed him the wrong way and led to a critical response from the singer.

During his opening monologue, Ansari used the time to weigh in on Donald Trump, hate crimes and the divided state the nation’s in currently. At one point, he made a comparison between the voters for Trump to being a fan of Chris Brown and his music.

“I’m sure there’s some people that had different political priorities. I’m sure there’s some people that voted for him with reservations. I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, “Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes. I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.” “If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics. And ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These hoes ain’t loyal.’”

Breezy wasn’t too thrilled about the comparison and he let his views be known on Instagram. He posted a portion of the monologue and wrote “F*CK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D*CK! 😂” in the caption.

Later, he shared another video in which he quoted the Master of None star’s comparison and remarked that he “can’t f*cking catch a break.” Brown later commented that he was “getting the f*ck out of here” and “Don’t f*cking trust what you see—even salt looks like sugar,” whatever that means.

Watch Ansari’s monologue in full below.

; "don't fucking trust what you see, even salt look like sugar" 😂😂😂😂 @chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrown #teambreezy A video posted by multi-talented (@kingstopherbreezy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:46pm PST