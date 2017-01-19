Getty Image

I guess we can stop saying “reportedly” because it’s true. All of it. Chrisette Michele will be performing at Donald Trump’s struggle Inauguration ball. The Grammy-award winning R&B singer known for her collaborations with Rick Ross, Jay Z and Nas, confirmed reports early Thursday morning with an open letter explaining her decision to help usher in Donald Trump into the White House as the 45th President of The United States of America. My goodness. Two months later and it still feels surreal.

Michele says performing at Trump’s ball is her way of making a progressive effort to “act as a bridge” and be a “voice for the voiceless” so that American history and black history won’t be in vain. Even if that means attracting tons of backlash. The singer believes that while her heart is “broken” for this country, her performance is what we need to ensure more “Great Moments” in history.

My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that black history, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined his light upon us.” Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind these stones if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters.’ I am here, representing you because this is what matters.

I don’t think the problem has ever been about being “silent” and “voiceless,” but okay!

