In mid 2016, Los Angeles hip hop group Clipping released an EP called Wriggle — which came right before last year’s monumental Splendor & Misery — but as for the EP, it featured six awesome experimental noise-rap tracks that didn’t necessarily fit in with the album. For the group’s latest project they’ved them teamed up with director Anna Zlokovic for a visual representation of “Back Up” from Wriggle, and the results are nothing short of horrifying, featuring first-person VHS footage of a cult of sorts comprised of adults with baby faces that love playing with lots and lots of milk.

Diggs appears in the video, as do Antwon and Signor Benedick the Moor, both of whom are featured on the track. Of the video, director Anna Zlokovic said, “Through the perspective of an unnamed filmmaker, we stumble upon an accidental and horrifying discovery.”

Furthermore, the setting for the video is infamous Los Angeles music venue The Smell, which is set for demolition. The director further shared the group’s support for a campaign to save the venue that’s erupted in the wake of the news.