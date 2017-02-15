Clipping’s Horrifying New Video For ‘Back Up’ Features Antwon And Signor Benedick The Moor

02.15.17 3 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

In mid 2016, Los Angeles hip hop group Clipping released an EP called Wriggle — which came right before last year’s monumental Splendor & Misery — but as for the EP, it featured six awesome experimental noise-rap tracks that didn’t necessarily fit in with the album. For the group’s latest project they’ved them teamed up with director Anna Zlokovic for a visual representation of “Back Up” from Wriggle, and the results are nothing short of horrifying, featuring first-person VHS footage of a cult of sorts comprised of adults with baby faces that love playing with lots and lots of milk.

Diggs appears in the video, as do Antwon and Signor Benedick the Moor, both of whom are featured on the track. Of the video, director Anna Zlokovic said, “Through the perspective of an unnamed filmmaker, we stumble upon an accidental and horrifying discovery.”

Furthermore, the setting for the video is infamous Los Angeles music venue The Smell, which is set for demolition. The director further shared the group’s support for a campaign to save the venue that’s erupted in the wake of the news.

TAGSClipping.Deathbomb Arcsub pop

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP