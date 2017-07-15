Meet South Africa’s First All-Black, Black Metal Band | UPROXX Reports

It Sure Looks Like This CNN Analyst’s Ringtone Is Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Black Beatles’

07.15.17 11 mins ago

The brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd were already stars before “Black Beatles” released late last year, but when the song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, they were launched into a whole other stratosphere. The song was the duo’s first ever No. 1 — and Gucci Mane’s as well — as it kick started a viral craze, the mannequin challenge and turned Rae Sremm into a pair of bonafide superstars. It was one of those records that became a cultural moment, and crossed barriers of all types to reach basically everybody with ears, including, apparently, CNN’s Bob Baer.

The former CIA agent and current Intelligence and Security Analyst for CNN was caught red handed on TV with his phone on loud as the sounds of “Black Beatles” blared out of his phone. It seems the track is set as his ring tone, and the sound of it startled him as you can see him holding back a laugh or a smile as he quickly gets it to shut off. Of course, a few Twitter users caught onto it, and thanks to the magic of rewinding and pausing live TV, the hilarious moment will live on forever. Check out a few more videos of the snafu below.

Around The Web

TAGSCNNRae Sremmurd

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 23 hours ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP