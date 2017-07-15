The brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd were already stars before “Black Beatles” released late last year, but when the song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, they were launched into a whole other stratosphere. The song was the duo’s first ever No. 1 — and Gucci Mane’s as well — as it kick started a viral craze, the mannequin challenge and turned Rae Sremm into a pair of bonafide superstars. It was one of those records that became a cultural moment, and crossed barriers of all types to reach basically everybody with ears, including, apparently, CNN’s Bob Baer.

The former CIA agent and current Intelligence and Security Analyst for CNN was caught red handed on TV with his phone on loud as the sounds of “Black Beatles” blared out of his phone. It seems the track is set as his ring tone, and the sound of it startled him as you can see him holding back a laugh or a smile as he quickly gets it to shut off. Of course, a few Twitter users caught onto it, and thanks to the magic of rewinding and pausing live TV, the hilarious moment will live on forever. Check out a few more videos of the snafu below.