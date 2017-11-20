Getty Image

After Meek Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a parole violation, he began receiving tons of support from fans, celebrities and activists alike. Some big names spoke out for Meek, including Jay-Z and even his former foe Drake, but the biggest of all may have been the incomparable Colin Kaepernick. The embattled quarterback has continued to be a figurehead in the fight for equality, and with anthem protests still drawing the ire of Donald Trump to this day, his name is as relevant as ever.

Kaep went a step further than just supporting Meek on social media and somehow got into contact with the incarcerated rapper. He took to Twitter to let the world know Meek is in good spirits despite his current situation. “Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him,” Kaepernick said in a tweet. “We’ll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations.”

He didn’t specify exactly how he spoke to Meek, be it by phone or an in-person visit, but it’s clear a conversation was at least had. With the duo finally connecting, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see them fight against harsh sentencing practices and mass incarceration side-by-side when Meek is released from jail, whenever that may be.