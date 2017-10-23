Instagram

For informative and in-depth discussion of hip-hop culture and history, there is perhaps no better podcast than The Combat Jack Show. Unfortunately, fans of the show’s host, Combat Jack (and of hip-hop in general), will be missing out on his unique insight and often-raucous interviews for the foreseeable future, as he announced that he was diagnosed and underwent surgery for colon cancer via Twitter earlier today.

Combat Jack, also known as Reggie Osse, who is a former hip-hop music attorney and executive and the former managing editor of The Source, hosts the show alongside co-hosts Dallas Penn, Premium Pete, DJ Benhameen, AKing, and Just Blaze, leading debates, interviews, and examinations of current events in hip-hop, as well as specific moments in hip-hop history. Osse’s background and insider status have afforded him a level of respect and access that might not be extended to other hosts, and he’s got a reputation for standing by his views while also advocating for the progress and creative freedom of modern hip-hop acts at the same time. Some previous interview subjects have included Dame Dash, LL Cool J, and Chuck D.

The release, which hit the Combat Jack Twitter earlier today, reads:

From Reggie “Combat Jack” Osse: “Internets, what’s up? It’s your man Combat Jack. In 7 years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life sh*t. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer. I was rushed to the hospital, had some pretty severe surgery. I’m on the mend right now. I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us. #RaiseTheBar #CombatCancer Let’s Go!”

Here’s hoping for a speedy and complete recovery for one of the best to do it.