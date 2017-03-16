Trump Plays The Victim

Common Defends Snoop Dogg Against Donald Trump: ‘Hip-Hop Has Always Been About Freedom Of Expression’

#Snoop Dogg
Real Talk Editor
03.16.17

YouTube/The Tonight Show

It’s still kind of hard to believe that the President of the United States took time out of his schedule to take a shot at Snoop Dogg over Twitter. Welcome to 2017 I suppose. At the heart of the beef is the Long Beach rapper’s latest music video “Lavender,” at the end of which Snoop pulls out a gun and points it at the head of an actor dressed up as Trump in clown makeup. The President was not amused.

TMZ recently caught up with Common who had his own thoughts about the video and Snoop’s role as a provocateur. “Hip-hop always been about freedom of expression, that’s one of the most powerful things,” the Chicago rapper said. “Hip-hop has been like a voice for so many people… If you go think about the days of Public Enemy and you fast-forward to Kendrick Lamar, hip-hop artists have always been speaking up and saying what they feel… if it’s a president they don’t like, if it’s a politician they don’t like… if you didn’t like what was going on you speak up and we’re entitled to do that as people.”

For his part, the Doggfather has remained mostly mum on the topic thus far. Yesterday he posted a short video to Instagram with a simple message, “I’ve got nothing to say mate.”

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

You can watch “Lavender,” the video that kicked off this truly bizarre beef below.
Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg
TAGScommondonald trumpSnoop Dogg
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP