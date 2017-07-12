Cousin Stizz Releases Hypnotic, Hard-Hitting New Mixtape ‘One Night Only’

07.12.17 29 mins ago

Cousin Stizz

Coming on the heels of his head-banging single, “Headlock,” featuring Migos’ Offset, Cousin Stizz has released his latest mixtape, One Night Only.

The 13-track follow-up to his 2016 mixtape MONDA, which features appearances from Offset, G-Eazy, Big Leano, and Buddy (who’s in the middle of his own career renaissance) and production from Tee-WaTT, WondaGurl, FrancisGotHeat.

The 25-year-old Bostonian has been building plenty of heat lately, with the video for “Headlock” receiving well over a quarter of a million plays on Youtube, and having dominated stages for the past year, touring all over the country, and hit festivals including Day N Night Fest and ComplexCon in Los Angeles.

His first mixtape, Suffolk County, released in June 2015, has received over twelve million listens on SoundCloud, and the singles from MONDA, “Gain Green” and “500 Horses,” hitting over a million plays each.

With the release of One Night Only, Stizz looks to take the next step into the national hip-hop spotlight. He’s come a long way from being the kid from Dorchester, whose mother once gave him the ultimatum to either attend military school or high school in the suburbs to keep him out of trouble. The beats are hard-hitting and hypnotic, the rhymes are crisp and braggadocious, and the future looks bright for everyone’s new favorite cousin from the ‘burbs. Check out the new tape below.

