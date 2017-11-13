Two People Were Killed In A Shooting At Last Night’s Cousin Stizz Concert In Atlanta

11.13.17

Jonna Algarin

A Cousin Stizz concert in Atlanta, GA was a site of a violence last night as two people were shot to death and two others were wounded. The location was Atlanta’s Masquerade venue, where Stizz was set to perform later in the evening. According to Pitchfork, police believe the dispute arose after the two deceased individuals became rowdy and climbed onto the stage between sets, after which a single gunman in the audience targeted them with a pistol. The shooter then fled the scene, and remains at large as of the time of this post.

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz, touring behind this summer’s One Night Only mixtape, took to Twitter to comment on the tragedy, noting he is “completely heartbroken” by the shooting:

“Completely heartbroken. Before I hit the stage in Atlanta tonight, there was a shooting in the crowd, two people died and two others were injured. I’ve always called my shows family reunions because they’re never anything but fun, safe, good vibes and positivity, I’m in shock and at a loss of words for the senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

This is the latest in a wave of deadly violence at music events, which includes horrifying incidents in Las Vegas, Manchester, and Orlando. Police are asking eyewitnesses to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

