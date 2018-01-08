Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dreamville product Cozz turns the tables on racist cops in the hilarious video for his new single, “Questions,” by taking over a police station and conducting some role reversal exercises that find him chasing down officers in the streets of LA.

It’s no secret that police relations with South LA neighborhoods have been fraught for the last few decades, but Cozz turns the ideas of racial profiling and police brutality on their ears by envisioning a world in which the police are the criminals and he and his cohorts are the neighborhood superheroes. Cozz arrests a pair of police officers smoking a joint, breaks up an illegal search-and-seizure, and questions officers in the station interrogation room. It’s visually stunning to see police officers sitting in the back of their own squad cars — and maybe a little satisfying as well.

Cozz has been prepping the release of a new album, Effected, due out on Dreamville Records sometime in the first quarter of this year. Dreamville is set to have a big year, with a stacked roster including new recruits JID and Lute, and the impending return of label head J. Cole to the spotlight. If the hilarious, creative video for “Questions” is any indication, Cozz is thriving under the pressure of being the first up to bat — if he’s even feeling it at all.