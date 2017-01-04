One time for 2017 already looking loads better than 2016. Not that last year was exactly bad for music. It’s just that it isn’t a regular year when Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs join forces to create a project together.

Spitta informally announced the project via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, publishing a video of Gibbs hitting the slopes, which may be the coolest non-rapper activity ever witnessed, and a caption describing how it was decided the project was a go for sometime soon.

“Called my homie Gibbs and told him it’s time lets put the EP together… Homie hit the slopes and sent me this hahaha clearly its a green light haha…. “fetti” the EP coming in 17″ …. Spitta and Gibbs that pistol to ya ribs ….. Peep how cold he is on the skis tho haha that’s commendable @freddiegibbs”

If your brain is like mine, your head is lost in a series of backflips and excitement right now at the mere thought of these two locking in together to create a body of work. The Jet Life leader and E$GN’s head honcho have worked together previously for Covert Coupe‘s “Scottie Pippen” and more recently on “Fetti.” While we wait for whatever comes next, listen to both tracks below just to prep your eardrums for what’s to come.

