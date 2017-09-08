Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Atlanta rapper Cuz Lightyear may have the greatest name in gangsta rap, and “Recognize,” his newest single featuring South Central’s G Perico, is — like both rappers — a certified banger. Produced by SKFUL & Frank Dukes, “Recognize” sees two up-and-comers rappers from opposite coasts linking up to represent their sets with a straightforward G-funk anthem to promote Cuz’ upcoming album on Mass Appeal Records, What Up Cuz, due September 22.

Cuz will also be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Madden ’18, with his track “Luke C Walker,” while G Perico’s popularity has been steadily increasing since the release of his full-length debut All Blue, so it’s only right that Cuz Lightyear would reach out to collaborate with a fellow representative of his own favorite hue.

Perico’s credentials are well-known, and he never slips on a chance to rep the set, so the pairing is like a match made in Crip heaven. “Recognize” follows Cuz’ “FOH,” featuring Maxo Kream and produced by Metro Boomin, as well as the previously released video for “Pots N Pans” featuring fellow ATLien Killer Mike.

In October, Cuz Lightyear will be playing a string of shows with Run The Jewels, including New Orleans, Dallas, and Las Vegas. What Up Cuz is available for preorder here.