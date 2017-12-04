Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2017 has been — among other things — a big year for aquatically-themed rap videos. From Vince Staples’ “Big Fish” to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Drowning,” hip-hop is enjoying a little bit of a Planet Earth-style renaissance. Now, Cuz Lightyear joins in on the trend with the bubbly video to “Luke C Walker,” the latest single from his What Up Cuz EP, which is available now across all digital platforms via Mass Appeal records.

The Little Rock, Arkansas rapper formerly known as SL Jones performs in a darkened aquarium in the Nasser Boulaich and Aditya Pamidi-directed visual, letting the moody lighting play to both his rather obvious affiliation and the similarly moody vibe of the sing-songy ode to his gang and the good life.

“Luke C Walker” is a fascinating departure from Lightyear’s previous singles, “Recognize” featuring fellow Crip representer G Perico, and “Pots N Pans” with Killer Mike, displaying the kind of versatility that will eventually make him one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. What Up Cuz also features Maxo Kream and production from Metro Boomin, further demonstrating Lightyear’s ability to mix and match styles while staying true to his roots. At only 9 songs, it makes for a breezy, yet complete listen that proves that Cuz Lightyear is a name that rap fans of all stripes should stay on the lookout for.