Atlanta rapper Cyhi The Prynce teased a new joint from his upcoming LP No Dope on Sunday that apparently — judging from the caption and the recognizable “yeah” ad-lib that can be heard at the end of the video Cyhi shared, which can be viewed above — features fellow ATLien trap-happy word slinger 2 Chainz. Listeners should probably expect a flurry of wordplay-laden punchlines from the two, as they are sure to push each other’s homonym game to their upper limits.

Normally GOOD. Music’s quietest signee, Cyhi The Prynce has been busier than ever this year, prepping No Dope On Sundays — which will be executive produced by Kanye West — as well as hinting that work on Cruel Winter, the highly-anticipated follow-up to GOOD’s 2012 compilation Cruel Summer, is nearly complete.

Lately, Cyhi has been a great example of the resurgence (or perhaps growing acceptance) of songwriters in rap, having been tapped on numerous GOOD. Music projects. He’s had a few forays into the spotlight himself, but No Dope On Sundays figures to be his first major release, showing the world what he’s capable of not just as a writer, but as an artist in his own right. Judging from the video above, he’s got more than enough energy to spare for a live listening of a new track, so we’re looking forward to seeing just how “good” the music on No Dope On Sundays will be.