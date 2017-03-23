Getty Image

It’s really been a while since we got any updates on the long-gestating G.O.O.D. Music compilation Cruel Winter. The last we heard, Travis Scott was said to be heading up production duties, and was hard at work putting the Kanye-led label assortment together. Now it seems like it’s all finished.

According to CyHi The Prynce who recently sat down for a chat with Complex, the album is done. “The thing is, it’s so many superstars, to get everybody on one accord and moving at the same time is tough,” he said. “We got enough to put a Cruel Winter, Cruel Summer, Cruel Autumn, and Cruel Spring out.” While that all sounds very tantalizing, I think it’s safe to say that we’d all be content if we only got the Winter iteration this go-around.

In September, last year, Trav stopped by the Hot 97 radio station where he offered a glimpse into the direction that the album was taking. “One thing I can say about this project is it’s gonna be very youthful,” he said. “Straight to the point. That means the kids who are not on the radio all the time, who really have the club going really ridiculous, that’s who this album is for.”

@travisscott releases some info on "Cruel Winter" that will be released the beginning of next year! #EbroInTheMorning A post shared by HOT 97 (@hot97) on Sep 7, 2016 at 7:30am PDT

CyHi also talked about his work on the Kanye and Drake collaboration track “Glow” on the latter’s most recent project More Life, where he netted a writer’s credit.” At first when ‘Ye played it for me I was like, ‘Oh this is nice,’ but Kanye kinda already knew where he wanted to go with it,” he told Complex. “I just helped them, I’m just in there like, ‘I like the way you said that, or I think you should go up on that.’ It was just a fun process on that song, but there were more songs that they did. It’s a bunch of them and if they put them together it will be incredible.”

Sign us up for Cruel Winter and a Kanye-Drake album both please.