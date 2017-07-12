D12’s Bizarre Dropped A Homophobic Tyler, The Creator Diss — Three Years Too Late

07.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

There hasn’t been much homophobic backlash against Tyler, The Creator appearing to come out on Flower Boy – until now. D12’s Bizarre popped up out of nowhere to deliver “Dear Tyler,” an incendiary diss to Tyler. After giving mocking applause to Tyler for admitting his feelings for men on “Garden Shed,” Bizarre quickly flips the script and says Tyler and Frank Ocean can now share a “bottle of lotion” and make “a love potion.” Womp womp.

The vitriol isn’t completely out of the blue, as Tyler tweeted — and deleted — in 2014 that the Shady Records 15th anniversary compilation ShadyXV was “ass,” and that someone who loves Eminem should’ve “told him NO” to releasing it. Ironically though, someone should’ve said the same to Bizarre here.

Bizarre starts off “Dear Tyler” noting he was “in San Francisco stuck on vacation”– for three years? Did it really take that long to come back at Tyler with sophomoric gay jokes and an accusation that Tyler “stole his whole style?” Bizarre had an early 2000s moment in mainstream hip-hop as a member of Eminem’s crew and is a local staple of the Detroit hip-hop scene, but his albums were never widely regarded as classics, not even in the fringe world of irreverent, “alternative rap” that his music rests in.

