Daniel Caesar Tries To Keep His Ego In Check With His Stark ‘Freudian’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
11.29.17

Daniel Caesar has rapidly become one of the must-watch rising stars of 2017. It’s a short list of artists that includes both Khalid and Cardi B, whom he joined in celebrating his first-ever Grammy nomination. His video for “Freudian,” from the debut album of the same name, proves why with its appealing visual metaphors for ego and id, playing into both the musical themes of the song and the concepts of Freudian psychology.

Directed by Keavan Yazdani and Sean Brown for theENDS, the washed-out, metaphorical clip illustrates the duality of R&B music — one side of the screen dealing with the emotion and heartbreak commonly associated with the genre, the other visually representing the egotistical player image often portrayed by R&B’s biggest stars.

The visual cuts to an intriguing scene midway through that highlights the lyrics of the song’s third verse, with Caesar playing drill sergeant to an all-female troop of cadets, one of whom stops to remind him that he’s really not running things like that.

With a Grammy in sight and a gold-selling debut, Daniel Caesar has become one of R&B’s hottest commodities. He’s reminding himself to keep his ego in check, while at the same time not playing into deceptive fears of failure. Meanwhile, the romantic vibes of his music have been inspiring others to take some leaps of their own; there’s suddenly a trend of marriage proposals at his concerts, with no less than three instances popping up on social media in a week.

Around The Web

TAGSdaniel caesarfreudian

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP