Daniel Caesar’s Live Show Is Apparently So Moving You’ll Probably Get Engaged

#Chance The Rapper
Hip-Hop Editor
11.27.17

Getty Image

Daniel Caesar has exploded onto the R&B scene in a big way in 2017; seemingly popping up from nowhere, the dreadlocked Toronto singer has appeared on late-night TV a number of times, been featured on Chance The Rapper‘s “First World Problems,” and his debut album, Freudian, has become an instant fan favorite. In fact, it’s become so much so that fans have taken to exploiting the romantic vibes of his music — including Insecure-soundtracking “Blessed” — to propose at his concerts, according to The Fader. Enough have done this that it’s become kind of a trend.

At least three videos have been found online to date of fans at Caesar’s shows popping the question, and as yet, it appears no one can resist the charms of his soulful, confessional songs. He hasn’t made any comment about the growing trend yet, but if it continues, he may have to.

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERdaniel caesarfreudianSmino

