Dave Chappelle Speaks Out On Police Reform

Danny Brown Was The Rapper Who Got Dave Chappelle So Stoned He Bombed A Show

Managing Editor, Music
03.28.17

Dave Chappelle recently made his return to standup with two back-to-back Netflix specials. Fair warning before you watch: There’s rape jokes and plenty of transphobia in his two sets. If you can deal with that, by all means watch, there’s some other funny moments.

One such moment comes in the first special, The Age Of Spin that was filmed in LA in 2016 when he talks about hanging out with a rapper and getting so stoned that he could barely perform a show in Detroit and was a complete mess. Well, come on, who in Detroit would Chappelle be hanging out with? Danny Brown, of course, who recently Instagrammed proof that he was indeed the culprit in this scenario.

“Haven’t seen Dave new special but heard he gotta bit about that night I got him stoned to the gills,” Danny wrote in the caption of a tweet screenshot asking if it was him. “momma I made it!!!”

If you haven’t seen the specials yet they are both available to watch on Netflix. I enjoyed them despite some serious issues with some of the material. Meantime, Danny is gearing up to release some sort of collaboration with none other than Jonah Hill, so keep an eye peeled for that:

Around The Web

TAGSDANNY BROWNDAVE CHAPPELLE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP