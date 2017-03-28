Haven't seen Dave new special but heard he gotta bit about that night I got him stoned to the gills … momma I made it!!! A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Dave Chappelle recently made his return to standup with two back-to-back Netflix specials. Fair warning before you watch: There’s rape jokes and plenty of transphobia in his two sets. If you can deal with that, by all means watch, there’s some other funny moments.

One such moment comes in the first special, The Age Of Spin that was filmed in LA in 2016 when he talks about hanging out with a rapper and getting so stoned that he could barely perform a show in Detroit and was a complete mess. Well, come on, who in Detroit would Chappelle be hanging out with? Danny Brown, of course, who recently Instagrammed proof that he was indeed the culprit in this scenario.

“Haven’t seen Dave new special but heard he gotta bit about that night I got him stoned to the gills,” Danny wrote in the caption of a tweet screenshot asking if it was him. “momma I made it!!!”

If you haven’t seen the specials yet they are both available to watch on Netflix. I enjoyed them despite some serious issues with some of the material. Meantime, Danny is gearing up to release some sort of collaboration with none other than Jonah Hill, so keep an eye peeled for that: