When Dave Chappelle announced his 16-show residency at Radio City Music Hall with musical guests, fans knew he couldn’t finish the run without the legendary Yasiin Bey. On Wednesday night (August 23), a day before Chappelle’s birthday and final show at Radio City, the rapper-actor-activist retracted his own claims of retirement by performing a buoyant set featuring a reunion of Mos Def and Talib Kweli as Black Star.
Dave and Yasiin go way back. To get an idea of how long they’ve known each other, the comedian showed a clip from his 2003 appearance on The Chappelle Show where Mos Def was the first musical guest. The video noted that this was “20 years” before Carpool Karaoke even existed. It showed Mos riding shotgun with Dave as they drive around New York City. Mos is rapping lyrics to “Close Edge” from The New Danger, and Dave nods along with a focus and a smile on his face. It’s by far one of the most iconic scenes in hip-hop’s history, shedding light on the rapper’s talent, even if he’s sometimes been deemed conscious or too underground to succeed in the mainstream. Chappelle disagreed.
The essence of Chappelle’s entire Radio City gig felt like a live rendition of The Chappelle Show, as Dave curated a program of comedy and message-driven hip-hop for a mass audience. Chappelle had opening acts that ranged from former cast members (Donnell Rawlings) to Bill Bellamy, Jerry Seinfeld, and Chris Tucker. Cipha Sounds was our DJ for the evening, occasionally shouting out who was in the building; the genre’s gatekeepers like Fab 5 Freddy and Busy Bee, as well as contemporary stars like A$AP Ferg, who performed “New Level” and “Work” later. I was sitting in a row with respected New York rap promoter Peter Oasis along with Rawkus Records co-founder and Uproxx publisher Jarrett Myer. Behind us, Robert Glasper and some friends were enjoying the show.
Throughout the night, Bey was elated. Flanked by two DJs, a droptop lowrider in the center, and black, red, and gold balloons on stage, he opened with a cover of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s “The Message” before interpolating those same lyrics into “Close Edge.” Bey seemed to be enjoying the grooves of his own songs, conveying a positive energy that was both exuberant and warm. He’d occasionally pick petals from the red rose arrangements on either DJ booth, dropping them around the ground for added elegance. “You could be anywhere in the world, and you chose to spend it with us,” he said.
Later, Bey paid his respects to Prodigy of Mobb Deep by playing “Shook Ones (Part II).” He honored Phife Dawg by rapping his verse on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Butter.” And last but certainly not least, he saluted The Notorious B.I.G. with “Juicy.” This set up an easy tie-in to “Auditorium,” which featured Slick Rick in gaudy jewelry ripping his verse.
Have you seen Block Party? You’re basically describing a live version of a movie Chappelle made 12 years ago and acting like it’s incredible. Then there’s this bullshit:
“He heard that Caitlyn Jenner was going to possibly pose nude in Sports Illustrated, and he said what he thinks everybody else thought in their minds — yuck. He then egged Jenner on, telling her if she were to do it, she’d have to go all in and spread herself like in the pages of Hustler. The reduction of Jenner’s transition to the sum of her parts is a disgusting, but unsurprising move by Chappelle. However, he won’t be feeling bad about it any time soon…
It remains astonishing that a man who has done so much work to shift the narrative about people of color in our country can remain so blind to his own prejudice toward another minority.”
If you don’t want to be reduced to the sum of your parts, at least in another person’s mind, don’t pose nude. You can’t criticize Chappelle’s take on transgenders, using Jenner as a crux, and completely gloss over how the transgender community views Jenner as a so-called representative.
As to Chappelle’s take on transgender people, his standup routine is a story about his initial misunderstanding. Why people are jumping on him about it misses that point that he’s using his own ignorance about trans people as part of the narrative.
“After delivering the hurtful, tone-deaf material, Chappelle said essentially that he doesn’t understand trans people but that he doesn’t think that “disqualifies them from being a human being that deserves a life with dignity and happiness and respect,” according to Vulture. “
I don’t see how this is some moral shortcoming. Chappelle is a comedian, it’s his job to write jokes and his niche is to look at complicated social issue and make light of them. If the air of immaturity in Chappelle’s sets surprises you, you haven’t done your homework, but that didn’t stop you from writing this article.