So much for Donald Glover’s assertion that Governor’s Ball would be his only appearance as Childish Gambino in 2017. Though, for an opportunity like this, I can’t say that I blame him for reneging on that promise. Today, Glover has announced that he’s going to perform alongside one of the greatest minds in the entire comedy world, Dave Chappelle, for a special event set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York on August 19.

This is decidedly good news for fans of both artists. That being said, with only one event announced thus far, that ticket is going to be harder to get a hold of than even Hamilton. Ticketmaster has listed the show already on its website, with passes set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET. If you happen to have a Chase preferred card, you can take part in a presale happening on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

2017 has already been a pretty amazing year for both artists. Chappelle came through with not one, but two different comedy specials on Netflix. Meanwhile, Glover has been increasing his film resume on projects like Spiderman: Homecoming, while also riding high on the back of his third album as Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love.

Take these opportunities to see him live while you can, because Glover’s rap alter-ego might not be around for much longer.