Dave Chappelle Speaks Out On Police Reform

Dave Chappelle Impersonated Lil Wayne And Sang Some Drake In His Latest Comedy Specials

03.23.17 1 hour ago

Netflix

Dave Chappelle is back and everybody’s celebrating. On Monday, the comedian released not just one, but two, brand new comedy specials to Netflix. The first Dave Chappelle: The Age Of Spin was filmed at Los Angeles’ Palladium in March 2016, while the second Dave Chappelle: Deep In The Heart of Texas took place at the Moody Theater in Austin in April 2015. They’re both part of a reported $60 million deal that the comedian received.

While Chappelle takes on a whole host of different topics during his two differing hours onstage, during each, he makes some time to riff on one of his favorite subjects: Rappers. In The Age of Spin, the Chappelle goes on a short interlude about Kevin Hart’s wealth, then invokes Drake to skewer his fellow comedian. “Kevin is the first comedian that a Drake song could be about,” he said. “Kevin could walk around his house and sing ‘All Me’ and the whole song would still be true.” He then busted out a portion of the Drizzy track. “Got everything, I got everything / I cannot complain, I cannot / I don’t even know how much I really made, I forgot, it’s a lot / F**k that, never mind what I got.”

In the second special, he adopts an impersonation of Lil Wayne as a CSI detective investigating a crime scene.

In typical Chappelle fashion, both scenes are hilarious. If you haven’t seen Dave Chappelle: The Age Of Spin or Dave Chappelle: Deep In The Heart of Texas yet, seriously, what are you waiting for?

