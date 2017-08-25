Paranoia Out Now 🤷🏾‍♂️ @kingjames 👍🏾👍🏾 A post shared by Freaky Forever Mugga 🌎 (@daveeast) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Last week, Dave East made his much-anticipated return with a new album titled Paranoia. While he made it apparent, Paranoia is not his “official” debut album, that doesn’t mean the “project” isn’t full of heat. It’s another solid outing from the Harlem MC, and he got the attention of one, very important person on the Internet: LeBron James.

By now we know LeBron loves to bump new music on his Instagram, and we know just how valuable that bit of promotion can be for artists, especially considering that LeBron’s posts are worth north of 6-figures.

But this co-sign comes with some extra special meaning as LeBron zeroed in on one very specific line from Dave’s new album, on a track called “Phone Jumpin” with Wiz Khalifa.

It’s there that Dave raps “Last year I bet against the Cavaliers / I f*cked the re-up on LeBron,” alluding to the 2016 NBA Finals when LeBron and his Cavaliers pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Golden State Warriors, which apparently cost Dave a few bucks. LeBron let off a sly smirk when Dave spit the line, and captioned the video from his Instagram story “forgive you brother,” before adding that he thought the album was a handful of flame emojis.

For his part, Dave offered a shrug and a thumbs up to ‘Bron on Instagram when he reposted the video. Maybe next time he’ll know better than to bet against King James.