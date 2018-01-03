Dave East Allegedly Stole A T-Shirt Design From An Artist Who Gifted Him A Painting

01.03.18 3 hours ago

Harlem rapper Dave East has reached the point where he’s releasing merch, which is a logical step for an artist with his level of growing fanbase. What doesn’t make sense is the means by which he’s alleged to have gotten the design for a shirt he’s selling. St. Louis-based visual artist Rell Brodie took to Twitter yesterday and announced that East stole the design from a painting he did of the rapper and didn’t credit him.

What’s worse is instead of clearing up the mishap, East apparently blocked the artist and his supporters on Twitter. Rell tweeted footage of Dave East pointing out the artwork at a recent show and calling it “fire.” He also posted a picture of Rell holding the piece. Rell, who often creates pieces depicting celebrities and presents it to them, says he gave East all of his contact info. But soon after, without Rell’s knowledge, his image of East was re-purposed with a slightly different backdrop.

After tweeting about the incident, Rell says he was blocked by East, who appears to have claimed that he has nothing to do with his merch designs in since-deleted tweets. Even if he’s not a part of the design process, it would seem that as an artist he’d know giving another artist credit (and compensation) for their work was imperative and try to rectify the situation. As of now though, that’s not the case. Rell tweeted last night that he’s “moving on,” and he’s learned his lesson to “tighten up” his business. This instance is confirmation that it’s not just producers who have to deal with rappers stealing their work.

UPDATE: Rell tweets that he has spoken to Dave East and the situation is “being handled.”

Around The Web

TAGSDave Eastrell brodie

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP