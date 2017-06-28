Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dej Loaf is back with an imaginative video for her new single, “No Fear.”

Written and directed by rubberband, the video features Lil Loaf chilling in her bedroom, listening to tunes in a satin Gucci pantsuit, before being whisked away into a colorful daydream. The whimsical video perfectly matches the upbeat production from Christoph Andersson, with a funky, pop-inspired tune and a beat made for the summer time dance floor.

“Growing up, I used to daydream in my bedroom about everything from love to my career to traveling the world,” reflects Loaf. “The video sort of reflects that joyful feeling of going from daydreaming to realizing my dreams. My new album is a personal journey and I hope my fans enjoy riding along with me.”

Lyrically, the song addressed Dej’s wish to live life to the fullest with no worries, throwing caution to the breeze, and chasing her dreams. “No Fear” is the first single from Dej’s forthcoming, major label debut album Liberated, will be released later in 2017. Dej teased the release of “No Fear” on her socials for a week before the song released, with animated GIFs, quotes from inspirations like the great Grace Jones and the late David Bowie, and audio snippets of the song leading in the reveal.