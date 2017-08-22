Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While to many, Desiigner has the whiff of a one-hit wonder following his zeitgeist-grabbing single “Panda” that hit No. 1 last year and was sampled by his eventual boss Kanye West on his album The Life Of Pablo, the New York rapper has somewhat quietly been putting together a pretty strong string of loosies and singles over the past several months. If you haven’t been paying attention to his recorded output and have been merely content to throw out your tired old Future facsimile barbs, today I offer for your listening and viewing consideration his latest creation, a collaboration with no less than Gucci Mane “Liife.”

Directed by Desiigner, along with Shomi Patwary, the video opens on a psychedelic slideshow of varying flora and fauna before cutting to the man himself crooing about being on some “real life sh*t” while straddling an ATV. The trap drums kick in and Desiigner eventually makes his way into a creepy old mansion where he meets up with Gucci Mane who offers the young man a pretty damn good co-sign: “Shout out to Desiigner, he be killin’ shit / You gotta be a hater you not feelin’ it / G.O.O.D. Music but we make that hood music / And we ain’t gotta brag ’cause we used to it.”

Who knows at this point when we’ll get his debut album LOD? I won’t even venture to guess how well it will sell when it drops. What I do know is that “Liife” is a good indication of what’s to come.

