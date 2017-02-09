Desiigner’s High Energy New Track ‘Outlet’ Shows He Has Staying Power

Getty Image

Desiigner returns in a very big way with a new number titled “Outlet” that packs the kind of high energy we’ve come to expect from him. Premiered with Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beats1 Radio, Pusha T’s prize pick may have just the track to prove to naysayers that he’s going to be around further beyond “Panda” while also helping create some separation from all the Future comparisons.

Anyone who gave his New English project a spin last year already knew the guy with the big, gruff voice had potential beyond the one-hit wonder frequently attached to him. That talent lurking beyond the surface was probably the same thing King Push picked up on when the G.O.O.D. Music president signed the young rhymer to the label. The horn-filled production propels the song forward while Desiigner delivers his patented howls and ad-libs. But, his bars have picked up as he spits lines like “I be talking like I got a Rays Charles choppa, Yeah that’s my blind date, You be talking like you B.I.G, You’ll get crossed out, you ain’t got Faith.”

Stream “Outlet” below via Spotify and pick it the track on through other digital retailers right here. The song arrives as Desiigner prepares to set out on the Outlet tour. Check the dates below before tickets go on sale Friday, February 10.