Anime has increasingly become a bigger part of hip-hop, so it’s only right figures from the culture start showing up in the proceedings. Television and social media personalities Desus and Mero are two of the myriad names tabbed to be a part of Neo Yokio, a six-episode anime series created by Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend and writer Nick Wiedenfeld who holds co-executive producer duties with Hend Baghdady. Watch the trailer for it up above.

The series, which is a collaboration with Japanese anime studios Production and Studio Deen, is set to drop September 22nd exclusively on Netflix. Neo Yokio is described by its creators as “a postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture.”

When you talk modern New York culture, Desus and Mero are pretty big pieces in the landscape. The bodega boys came up from being Twitter trolls to veritable worldwide ambassadors for the city with their Bodega Boys podcast and VICELAND TV show. Now they’re going to be the voices of Lexy and Gottlieb, two close friends of main character Kaz Kaan, voiced by Jaden Smith. Other voice talents in the star-studded series include Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Steve Buscemi, and Willow Smith. That’s some big time company.