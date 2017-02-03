I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have my sons by my side these last two years! They have been more than sons they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove A photo posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Diddy threw on some sunglasses in 2003 and set out to accomplish one of his loftiest goals at the time — running the New York City marathon. It took the mogul four hours, 14 minutes and 54 seconds to complete the grueling 26.2-mile marathon that spreads across the city’s five boroughs. What was also amazing is that Diddy did it all with just two months of training and a bum right knee.

Over a decade after that race, Diddy is now recovering today following his third knee surgery in a year. The Bad Boy updated fans on his condition with a series of Instagram posts Thursday night while revealing doctors initially told him he’d never run again. But look at God!