Real Talk Writer
02.03.17

Diddy threw on some sunglasses in 2003 and set out to accomplish one of his loftiest goals at the time — running the New York City marathon. It took the mogul four hours, 14 minutes and 54 seconds to complete the grueling 26.2-mile marathon that spreads across the city’s five boroughs. What was also amazing is that Diddy did it all with just two months of training and a bum right knee.

Over a decade after that race, Diddy is now recovering today following his third knee surgery in a year. The Bad Boy updated fans on his condition with a series of Instagram posts Thursday night while revealing doctors initially told him he’d never run again. But look at God!

