Diddy Pleads With NFL Players To Take A Stand ‘In Unity’ Against Donald Trump

#Donald Trump #NFL
09.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

As usual, Donald Trump has caused a firestorm with a few off the cuff comments and now it seems like he has everybody in the world of sports against him. After calling protesting NFL players “son of a bitch,” Trump doubled down by calling out Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry for declining a traditional visit to the White House for the NBA Champions.

Trump’s comments were so poorly received the NFL and NBA players are condemning him in unity, and even Roger Goodell released a statement admonishing Trump and his “divisive” comments and “lack of respect” for the NFL and NFL players.

Now, one huge name in entertainment is pleading with NFL players to take a stand against Trump in a powerful show of strength, as the one and only Diddy took to Instagram to send his message directly to all NFL players.

“I just want to send some blessings and some support to all of the players in the NFL,” he said in a minute-long video. “My message to y’all — even though you ain’t asking, so please receive it because I rarely give ’em in this way — y’all got a chance to do something really, really, really, really, really great tomorrow. If y’all do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. Just do the math, man. Do the math. Stick together and stand up for each other. Believe, we all we got. It has nothing to do with football, or business, y’all are our stars. Y’all represent us, y’all are our strong heroes. So, show that strength, please.”

While there may already be something in the works before Diddy made his voice heard, it’s quite the ringing endorsement and encouragement from one of entertainment’s biggest names. Check out Diddy’s full video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKDIDDYdonald trumpNFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP