DJ Khaled Peeled Back The Curtain On His Relationship With Birdman

When DJ Khaled is in promotion mode, he literally pops up everywhere. Following the release of his latest Grateful single “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, Khaled stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to discuss the album, fatherhood, the Grateful Jordan IIIs and to add some clarity to Rick Ross’ diss song towards Birdman, “Idols Become Rivals” from Rather You Than Me.

“You know, Ross is my brother since, like, day one,” Khaled told DJ Envy. “That’s family. Me and him come from the bottom, the mud to marble floors. When he shouted me out on that record, that’s what you call a real friend, family…loves me and I love him back. Me and him are, like, forever. Music or no music. It’s Khaled and Ross forever, meaning that’s my brother. I appreciate the love and shout-out.”

Khaled continued offering praise towards Ross saying, “He was basically expressing ‘Khaled’s a hard worker, he a good person, he a grateful person, and everybody he’s ever dealt with, he’s always been good and he never complain’. Ross is basically saying, ‘Khaled, he don’t complain. He keep it moving.’ I think y’all know me as a person. Y’all never heard me come and talk about people and stuff like that. He’s basically saying, ‘Yo, Khaled, You blessed. Keep winning. Don’t stop.'”

Charlamange pressed Khaled further in regards to Birdman, bluntly asking him, “What did Birdman do to you?” Khaled, once more took the high road.

“Birdman, that’s my friend,” he said. “I wanna be clear. As far as anybody that has a situation, I pray and I hope that people can talk to each other and work things out. Birdman, all that is is, you know, at one point I just moved on with We the Best. I got nothing but love for Birdman. They gave me an opportunity. I appreciate every opportunity that’s ever given to me. It doesn’t matter what happens to the opportunity, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity and I’m grateful for that. I don’t discuss business. But at the end of the day, me and them are good.”

“Idols Become Rivals” has become one of the year’s more talked about singles. Lil Wayne, who has had as much history making records with Khaled was pleased with the shots towards his estranged surrogate father. Birdman of course countered with a Maxwell-like “check the numbers” retort.

The full Breakfast Club interview can be seen up top.