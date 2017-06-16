DJ Khaled Peeled Back The Curtain On His Relationship With Birdman

#DJ Khaled #Rick Ross
06.16.17 29 mins ago

When DJ Khaled is in promotion mode, he literally pops up everywhere. Following the release of his latest Grateful single “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, Khaled stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to discuss the album, fatherhood, the Grateful Jordan IIIs and to add some clarity to Rick Ross’ diss song towards Birdman, “Idols Become Rivals” from Rather You Than Me.

“You know, Ross is my brother since, like, day one,” Khaled told DJ Envy. “That’s family. Me and him come from the bottom, the mud to marble floors. When he shouted me out on that record, that’s what you call a real friend, family…loves me and I love him back. Me and him are, like, forever. Music or no music. It’s Khaled and Ross forever, meaning that’s my brother. I appreciate the love and shout-out.”

Khaled continued offering praise towards Ross saying, “He was basically expressing ‘Khaled’s a hard worker, he a good person, he a grateful person, and everybody he’s ever dealt with, he’s always been good and he never complain’. Ross is basically saying, ‘Khaled, he don’t complain. He keep it moving.’ I think y’all know me as a person. Y’all never heard me come and talk about people and stuff like that. He’s basically saying, ‘Yo, Khaled, You blessed. Keep winning. Don’t stop.'”

Charlamange pressed Khaled further in regards to Birdman, bluntly asking him, “What did Birdman do to you?” Khaled, once more took the high road.

“Birdman, that’s my friend,” he said. “I wanna be clear. As far as anybody that has a situation, I pray and I hope that people can talk to each other and work things out. Birdman, all that is is, you know, at one point I just moved on with We the Best. I got nothing but love for Birdman. They gave me an opportunity. I appreciate every opportunity that’s ever given to me. It doesn’t matter what happens to the opportunity, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity and I’m grateful for that. I don’t discuss business. But at the end of the day, me and them are good.”

“Idols Become Rivals” has become one of the year’s more talked about singles. Lil Wayne, who has had as much history making records with Khaled was pleased with the shots towards his estranged surrogate father. Birdman of course countered with a Maxwell-like “check the numbers” retort.

The full Breakfast Club interview can be seen up top.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DJ Khaled#Rick Ross
TAGSbirdmanDJ KhaledRick RossTHE BREAKFAST CLUB

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 13 hours ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 22 hours ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 24 hours ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 3 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP