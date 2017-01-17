Why Every Artist Wants To Work With Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled Hits The Studio With Migos, Chance The Rapper And Travi$ Scott For His New Album

01.17.17

DJ Khaled has started the new year off by taking on the not-so “top secret” task of readying his next album. Being the master of social media that he is, the We The Best DJ shared a lot of pics and videos to hint towards who might be on the project, starting with a short list that includes Chance The Rapper, Travi$ Scott, Migos and more.

Bringing together artists of different styles and sounds has always been one of Khaled’s key strengths since his early days. But topping the guest list of Major Key is no easy task considering Drake, Jay Z, Nas, Future, Big Sean, and a gang of others all were there to lend a hand. But, again, this is Khaled and he’s got the gift of getting whoever he wants to work with him. On Monday, he started off by sharing video footage featuring him and Chance vibing in the lab and recording in the booth. “I’m gonna make a classic,” he tells Chance.

Next, he shared a few images from a sessions with Travi$ Scott. Here, he updates with two major keys: that he has “100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts” and that his newborn son, Asahd, will be the executive producer of this next project.

Who’s next? No one but the “icon” Mariah Carey. Again, just another day at the office for Khaled as he and the singer engage in “serious cloth talk.”

ICON ALERT ! @mariahcarey !!! WE HAVING SERIOUS CLOTH TALK !!

👀 @travisscott @mariahcarey @djkhaled we jus viben

Migos are the hottest act in rap right now, which means they’re automatically added to Khaled’s album because, again, that’s just what he does. And it’s not something he’s shy about reminding people of when he writes “I have to be honest wit everyone I make #1s!! Let’s take a toast MORE WINS! Notice how I said MORE!!”

And on the previous day, Khaled was playing hockey with Justin Bieber because “they” didn’t want him with Bieber, so he was with Bieber. It’s not a studio pic like the rest but let’s just assume two have music together.

Alicia Keys has been hanging around, receiving keys from Khaled and snapping pics with baby Asahd.

IM UP TO SOMETHING !!! TOP SECRET ALERT!!!!#DJKHALED @aliciakeys !!!!

My son ASAHD KHALED ! WIT @aliciakeys !!

🔑and @aliciakeys … IM UP TO SOMETHING!! @wethebestmusic TOP SECRET ALERT!!

@aliciakeys 🔑 and the 🔑… IM UP TO SOMETHING!! 🔑 TOP SECRET ALERT!

While it definitely seems like more info is imminent, Khaled hasn’t shared any “top secret” hints the release of actual music or even a date for the album just yet. Clearly, he’s “UP TO SOMETHING” and in full promo mode so expect more soon.

