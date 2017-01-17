DJ Khaled has started the new year off by taking on the not-so “top secret” task of readying his next album. Being the master of social media that he is, the We The Best DJ shared a lot of pics and videos to hint towards who might be on the project, starting with a short list that includes Chance The Rapper, Travi$ Scott, Migos and more.
Bringing together artists of different styles and sounds has always been one of Khaled’s key strengths since his early days. But topping the guest list of Major Key is no easy task considering Drake, Jay Z, Nas, Future, Big Sean, and a gang of others all were there to lend a hand. But, again, this is Khaled and he’s got the gift of getting whoever he wants to work with him. On Monday, he started off by sharing video footage featuring him and Chance vibing in the lab and recording in the booth. “I’m gonna make a classic,” he tells Chance.
Next, he shared a few images from a sessions with Travi$ Scott. Here, he updates with two major keys: that he has “100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts” and that his newborn son, Asahd, will be the executive producer of this next project.
I have 100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts ! FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECRET!! I will be announcing the title of my new album soon… MY SON ASAHD IS THE EXECUTIVE PROD!! For my new album alert! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords 🦁🔑🦁🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! FAN LUV LETS WIN MORE !!
Here's another view of the session….. I have 100 @travisscott hooks and verses in MY studio drive anthem alerts ! FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECRET!! I will be announcing the title of my new album soon… MY SON ASAHD IS THE EXECUTIVE PROD!! For my new album alert! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords 🦁🔑🦁🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶. I WILL NEVER STOP!!! FAN LUV LETS WIN MORE !!
Who’s next? No one but the “icon” Mariah Carey. Again, just another day at the office for Khaled as he and the singer engage in “serious cloth talk.”
Migos are the hottest act in rap right now, which means they’re automatically added to Khaled’s album because, again, that’s just what he does. And it’s not something he’s shy about reminding people of when he writes “I have to be honest wit everyone I make #1s!! Let’s take a toast MORE WINS! Notice how I said MORE!!”
👀Did I tell you IM UP TO SOMETHING!!!!! @migos did the @migos vocals come in!!!! Fan luv everyTING TOP SECRET!!! FAN LUV I WILL BE RELEASING THE TITLE FOR MY NEW ALBUM !!SOON COME !! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🔑🙏🦁🔑🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶 my new album will be EXECUTIVE PRODUCER BY MY SON ASAHD KHALED!!!! 🦁🔑 📸 @IvanBerrios1021
👀I have to be honest wit everyone I make #1s!! let's take a toast MORE WINS! Notice how I said MORE!! Ayo @quavohuncho did the @quavohuncho vocals come in !!! FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP THIS TOP SECERT!! PLEASE!! I WILL BE RELEASING THE TITLE OF MY NEW ALBUM SOON!! DID I TELL YOU MY SON ASAHD KHALED EXECUTIVE PRODUCER FOR MY ALBUM !!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation !!🔑🦁🔑🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶🔊🎶 @migos I WILL NEVER STOP! SO YOU KNOW ! …. @officialbelaire
And on the previous day, Khaled was playing hockey with Justin Bieber because “they” didn’t want him with Bieber, so he was with Bieber. It’s not a studio pic like the rest but let’s just assume two have music together.
Alicia Keys has been hanging around, receiving keys from Khaled and snapping pics with baby Asahd.
While it definitely seems like more info is imminent, Khaled hasn’t shared any “top secret” hints the release of actual music or even a date for the album just yet. Clearly, he’s “UP TO SOMETHING” and in full promo mode so expect more soon.
