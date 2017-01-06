How Tupac Is Growing Roses From Concrete

DJ Mustard Brings Fans Inside His World Of Hits With New Documentary, ‘For Every 12 Hours’

Author Profile Picture
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
01.06.17

DJ Mustard’s unmistakable sound has taken him places other producers can only imagine in their wildest dreams, from going platinum with YG to having his name featured alongside music’s biggest stars. Now, the producer’s partnered with Tidal to release his new documentary titled For Every 12 Hours where he’ll take fans and viewers behind the scenes into the studio where he dissects a few of his hits and other footage showcases what life on the road has been like for the Los Angeles since making his mark in the industry. “If you didn’t know before I stepped on stage, you’re gonna know me now,” he says in the clip.

Although his name wasn’t as heavily featured as in previous years, Mustard’s 2016 was a busy one after releasing his own project, Cold Summer. He also had his hands in songs from Tinashe, Britney Spears, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Ferg, Travi$ Scott, Post Malone and others. Without a doubt, his biggest placement for the year came with Rihanna as he provided the sounds for her big hit “Needed Me” and he ultimately wound up joining Bad Gal on the European leg of her ANTI tour. Not a bad list of accomplishments in retrospect.

After rocking with internationally with RiRi and performing at Coachella and other music festivals last year, Mustard’s 2017 kicks off with a residency Marquee Nightclub in Vegas beginning this month

Watch the trailer for the doc above before the full thing releases on Tidal today, January 13.

TAGSDJ MustardMusic Documentaries
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP