DJ Mustard’s unmistakable sound has taken him places other producers can only imagine in their wildest dreams, from going platinum with YG to having his name featured alongside music’s biggest stars. Now, the producer’s partnered with Tidal to release his new documentary titled For Every 12 Hours where he’ll take fans and viewers behind the scenes into the studio where he dissects a few of his hits and other footage showcases what life on the road has been like for the Los Angeles since making his mark in the industry. “If you didn’t know before I stepped on stage, you’re gonna know me now,” he says in the clip.

Although his name wasn’t as heavily featured as in previous years, Mustard’s 2016 was a busy one after releasing his own project, Cold Summer. He also had his hands in songs from Tinashe, Britney Spears, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Ferg, Travi$ Scott, Post Malone and others. Without a doubt, his biggest placement for the year came with Rihanna as he provided the sounds for her big hit “Needed Me” and he ultimately wound up joining Bad Gal on the European leg of her ANTI tour. Not a bad list of accomplishments in retrospect.

After rocking with internationally with RiRi and performing at Coachella and other music festivals last year, Mustard’s 2017 kicks off with a residency Marquee Nightclub in Vegas beginning this month

Watch the trailer for the doc above before the full thing releases on Tidal today, January 13.