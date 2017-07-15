DMX Made Bail And Pleaded Not Guilty To Tax Fraud

Getty Image

Things were mostly quiet on the DMX front after he cancelled a few shows back in April. There was some talk of substance abuse and a potential stint in rehab that was never confirmed and that was that until this week when X was booked for tax fraud charges this week. The Department of Justice and the IRS claim X spent years funneling money away from his accounts in an effort to evade taxes and tallied up a bill for $1.7 million. He turned himself in and the attorney announced he faces 14 charges and up to 44 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

According to The Washington Post, the rapper was released on $500,000 bond after spending a night in jail and pleaded not guilty on all charges. As a condition of his bail, X’s travel is restricted to the New York City area unless he is cleared to perform elsewhere. He spoke to reporters outside the courthouse after being released, saying, amongst other things, that the support of his fans “allows me to not be scared of the situation and face it head-on.” He also plugged a show he has this weekend in Brooklyn and confirmed that he is “eager” to perform again. Check out the video below.