Dom Kennedy And Hit-Boy Release Their First Full-Length Album As A Group, ‘Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’

Hip-Hop Editor
11.29.17

Philip Cosores

Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy’s Half-A-Mil group projects were thought of as nothing more than a one-off series of side EPs from the West Coast rap duo, but it looks like they’re making things official with the release of their first group full-length LP, Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil.

Once again, production is handled by Hit-Boy, best known for crafting the beats to monstrous hits like “N—-s In Paris,” “Backseat Freestyle,” and “Feelin’ Myself,” with lyrics provided by both Hit and Dom Kennedy. The pair combines their easygoing styles into the perfect amalgam of the laid-back, Los Angeles rap and feel-good, summery vibes Kennedy has become famous for.

Featuring guest appearances from Larry June, B Carr, Jay 305, and Ty Dolla Sign, Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil marks Dom Kennedy’s first full-length release since 2016’s Los Angeles Is Not For Sale, Vol. 1, as well as a return to lyrical form since 2012’s Yellow Album first shot him into mainstream consciousness. Whether it’s Hit-Boy’s production or his rhymes that has Dom reinvigorated, the Leimert Park ambassador hasn’t flexed like this on a record for a good, long while.

With the surprise release of Courtesy, both artists are liable to enjoy some time back in the spotlight, so keep your eyes peeled for announcements. Stream Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil on Tidal and iTunes here.

