Donald Glover Doesn’t Know If Chance The Rapper Will Still Work With Him After All Those Grammy Wins

02.22.17 2 hours ago

Donald Glover has been busy. The showrunner, rapper and actor collects hyphens as well as awards and even though he’s finally starting to see widespread recognition of his talents in all fields, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. In spite of an upcoming run in the Star Wars films as Lando Calrissian, a turn as Simba in The Lion King and his own show to run, Glover is still thinking about possible musical outlets. In an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Glover revealed that he’s thinking about a collaborative project with Chance The Rapper.

“I mean we definitely met up before, but I don’t know if I’ll see him again now that he’s won a Grammy,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. We actually like sat down in the studio and were talking for a little bit. I mean we’re both busy but I think when he has like a moment. We’ve been just sitting down working together. Like, I think it’s about catching a vibe.”

Glover said he doesn’t believe in working remotely on songs, that only working together in the studio can produce good music.

“I just wanna hang out with him,” he said. “I don’t work with people over emails anymore. I don’t think it makes for good work. We just have to find a time to sit down together.”

We’ve heard what Chance X ‘Bino can be on the Acid Rap standout “Favorite Song.” And that was well before both of them shifted into the musically ambitious modes that made them superstars. This project needs to happen, if either of them can find the time.

