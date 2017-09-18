Donald Glover Says 14-Year-Olds Have Stopped Him On The Street Over The Rumored Mixtape With Chance The Rapper

09.18.17 49 mins ago

Donald Glover, AKA Childish Gambino, AKA the do-it-all entertainer hinted that he was set to retire Childish Gambino, then did a 180 and confirmed he was working on new music. We got a little more clarity on exactly what he may be working on recently when Glover explained that he’s “probably” releasing that long-awaited joint project with Chance The Rapper. Hopefully his response is one of those diplomatic things where “maybe” means “definitely” and “probably” means it’s coming soon.

During a post-award backstage interview for the 2017 Emmys, where he won an Outstanding Lead Actor and Directing in a Comedy Series award, Glover said that, “I don’t ever wanna do anything because I’m forced to,” but then noted, “I feel like if I don’t make a Chance The Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my ass.” Well, that’s one good reason to get to working.

This summer, Chance divulged that the two were working on music, telling his Instagram live following that the two “have more songs together.” Chance also shared that they were in the studio with Fetty Wap around the same time. Who knows if that session will manifest itself on “The Worst Guys’” collab project. Here’s to actually finding out some time soon!

