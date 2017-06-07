Here’s Why Donald Glover Wants To Retire Childish Gambino

Getty Image

Donald Glover has rightfully earned a reputation in recent years for being amongst the hardest working figures in show business. Between writing and acting in Atlanta, appearing in multiple films like last year’s The Martian and the upcoming Spiderman: Homecoming — did you know he’s also slotted to voice Simba in the Jon Favreau-directed CG-animated re-imagining of The Lion King? — and his burgeoning music career he’s got a hand in every pot it would seem.

For fans of Childish Gambino, his musical alter-ego, there’s been a bit of bad news lately. While performing at Governor’s Ball this last weekend, Glover revealed that his next album under that pseudonym will probably be his last. The actor/rapper recently opened up more about his decision to HuffPo. “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he said. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

There’s been plenty of great third albums from artists over the years, but okay, I get the analogy. Godfather III and Aliens 3 were objectionably terrible films. Glover eventually framed his decision holding up punk as a justification for doing some of the things that he does. “I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he continued. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”