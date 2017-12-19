Donald Trump Jr. Mocked Eminem For Bashing His Father

Getty Image

Eminem has aired his gripes about Donald Trump in numerous interviews during his Revival album cycle. He told Shade45 that he had no idea why Trump didn’t respond to his BET Hip-Hop awards freestyle, which was an all-out lyrical assault on the President and white supremacy. He also called Trump a “bully” in a recent interview with Vulture. Even though they’ve brushed up against each other in the past when Trump was a relatively innocuous pop culture figure, Trump’s Presidency has turned Slim Shady all the way bad on him.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For Trump’s part, he hasn’t said anything back — despite going at protesting football players, Steph Curry, Lavar Ball and seemingly any other entertainer (of color). Today, he may have pulled a move out of the rapper handbook, getting one of his underlings to handle his light work. Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter this morning to chide Eminem’s desire for his father to respond to him, noting that “it’s a bit odd that he’s admitting to having prepared heavily to take on a 70-year-old politician.” He also plays on one of Eminem’s biggest songs with his #WillTheRealLoserPleaseStandUp closer.