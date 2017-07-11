HBO’s documentary series The Defiant Ones has teased a warts-and-all portrait of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. A new clip pulled from the second part of the extensive series delivers on its promise of candid conversation.

The subject of Dre’s history violence towards women was conspicuously absent in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, but it does come up in part 2 of the premium cable series. In a 30-second clip grabbed by TMZ, Dre acknowledges his violent past. His 1991 assault on journalist Dee Barnes is something Dre says was idiotic.

“Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f*cking idiot,” remarks the hip-hop legend. “He’s out of his f*cking mind, and I was out of my f*cking mind at the time. I f*cked up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, I apologize for it.”

Dre apologized previously for what he called “some f*cking horrible mistakes in my life,” although the sincerity of the apology was called into question quickly after it arrived. Dre says his past deeds weigh on him and he doesn’t expect that taint to ever disappear.

“I have this dark cloud that follows me and it’s going to be attached to me forever,” he told the Defiant Ones cameras. “It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

The four-part series wraps up on July 12.

(Via TMZ)