Dr. Dre Says His Assault On Dee Barnes Is A ‘Major Blemish’ In A Candid ‘Defiant Ones’ Clip

#Dr. Dre #HBO
07.11.17 7 mins ago

HBO’s documentary series The Defiant Ones has teased a warts-and-all portrait of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. A new clip pulled from the second part of the extensive series delivers on its promise of candid conversation.

The subject of Dre’s history violence towards women was conspicuously absent in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, but it does come up in part 2 of the premium cable series. In a 30-second clip grabbed by TMZ, Dre acknowledges his violent past. His 1991 assault on journalist Dee Barnes is something Dre says was idiotic.

“Any man that puts his hands on a female is a f*cking idiot,” remarks the hip-hop legend. “He’s out of his f*cking mind, and I was out of my f*cking mind at the time. I f*cked up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, I apologize for it.”

Dre apologized previously for what he called “some f*cking horrible mistakes in my life,” although the sincerity of the apology was called into question quickly after it arrived. Dre says his past deeds weigh on him and he doesn’t expect that taint to ever disappear.

“I have this dark cloud that follows me and it’s going to be attached to me forever,” he told the Defiant Ones cameras. “It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

The four-part series wraps up on July 12.

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dr. Dre#HBO
TAGSDee BarnesDr. DreHBOThe Defiant Ones

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP