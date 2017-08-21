Back N #Hawaii Was Just Here 2 Months Ago. #Workin #AfterMath #UMadeUsWhatWeAre #LetsGo A post shared by Dem Jointz (@demjointz) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

On Sunday night, producer Dem Jointz (who has production credits all over Dr. Dre’s Compton album) posted a video of Dr. Dre and himself on a plane listening to Steely Dan’s “Black Cow,” with the caption “Back N #Hawaii Was Just Here 2 Months Ago. #Workin #AfterMath#UMadeUsWhatWeAre #LetsGo.”

What does that mean for fans of the most well-known producer to come straight outta Compton, California? After all, his studio work ethic is nearly legendary — it took him over a decade and a half to release Compton after 2001. But that work is usually done in California, not Hawaii, and the two producers getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life could result in another classic or two on the way, such as the first time Dre met Eminem. Hawaii was also the location Kanye famously sequestered himself along with his rap superfriends to create the masterful comeback album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Whether or not Dre and Dem Jointz’ trip there results in the same remains to be seen, but it has appeared Dre has been more comfortable actually releasing new music of late, as docu-series The Defiant Ones did receive a whole new solo release entitled “Gunfiyah,” his first in years. Here’s hoping Hawaii’s laid-back vibe creates the perfect conditions for a volcanic eruption of dope new music from one of the hottest producers in the game.