Drake Made A $200K Donation To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts Thanks To JJ Watt

#Drake
08.31.17 2 hours ago

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake donated $200,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief through JJ Watt’s You Caring fundraiser, helping it to pull in over $10 million so far. Drake also encouraged others to give as well, and thanked responders and rescuers, while encouraging Houston residents, calling them “resilient” and “sending them all of (his) love and prayers.” He took care to remind fans that the rebuilding process will of course take take and effort, saying “the journey to rebuilding will be a long one.” Joel Osteen could learn a thing or two about charity from Drake, and the dozens of entertainers who’ve come forward to help Houston and its residents get back on their feet.

Drake joined a number of celebrities, including Beyonce, Kevin Hart, and University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, in donating both money and supplies to the beleaguered Texas metropolis; despite Bun B’s reminder that people need rescuing more than money at this time, those who have already been rescued are certainly in need of both financial and material support. The NBA is donating as well, and many local athletes are actively involved in rescue efforts throughout the Houston area.

Uproxx has also compiled a list of resources that you can use to give your assistance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeHOUSTONhurricane harvey

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 55 mins ago
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 week ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP