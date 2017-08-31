www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Drake donated $200,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief through JJ Watt’s You Caring fundraiser, helping it to pull in over $10 million so far. Drake also encouraged others to give as well, and thanked responders and rescuers, while encouraging Houston residents, calling them “resilient” and “sending them all of (his) love and prayers.” He took care to remind fans that the rebuilding process will of course take take and effort, saying “the journey to rebuilding will be a long one.” Joel Osteen could learn a thing or two about charity from Drake, and the dozens of entertainers who’ve come forward to help Houston and its residents get back on their feet.

Drake joined a number of celebrities, including Beyonce, Kevin Hart, and University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, in donating both money and supplies to the beleaguered Texas metropolis; despite Bun B’s reminder that people need rescuing more than money at this time, those who have already been rescued are certainly in need of both financial and material support. The NBA is donating as well, and many local athletes are actively involved in rescue efforts throughout the Houston area.

Uproxx has also compiled a list of resources that you can use to give your assistance.