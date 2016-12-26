Drake Has Found The Next Lucky Recipient Of His Stimulus Package

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie made a splash earlier this year with his heavily remixed smash, “My Sh*t.” The radio hit caught the attention of Drake who threw the 21-year-old Bronx rapper an oop by having him open up his Madison Square Garden show in August. Well, the local love is about to turn international because Boogie and Drizzy are working on new music together.

The Highbridge rhymer recently sat down with The Rap-Up and said a collab is coming soon. “Y’all see a collaboration, hopefully, if not the end of this year then next year for sure,” Boogie revealed about his upcoming music plans. The rapper also said Drake called and asked to perform at MSG just several hours before the show, explaining, “Of course I said yeah [but] I wasn’t really all the way prepared because I only had like an eight-hour notice.

As well as a Drake collaboration, A-Boogie is also prepping a mixtape with proven hitmaker Zaytoven. “it’s not done. It’s in the making. I got a couple of features right now with Young Scooter, got one with Bibby coming out. The mixtape will be called Artoven. I’m taking my name, Artist, and I’m taking Zaytoven and putting it together. Artoven.

That’s smart.