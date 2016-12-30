Instagram

Drake and Jennifer Lopez aren’t wasting any time when it comes to whatever music they’re working on. Just a day or two after seemingly making their relationship Instagram official, the two were spotted dancing, kissing and possibly previewing a new song.

A boatload of clips of DraLo has popped up online courtesy of Jas Prince’s Snapchat. Not only do the snaps cement rumors that Drake and Jennifer are getting it in, but also those reports that said they’re working on new music together. The footage shows the loving pair enjoying each other at a fake Winter Wonderland Prom event that looked super fun. The May-December couple were crowned King and Queen and Drake’s charming dad, Dennis Graham, serenaded them with “She’s Your Queen To Be” from Coming To America. DraLo also hit the dance floor with Jennifer backing it up like a U-Haul truck on The Boy while their new song played in the back.