Is Drake Copying Taylor Swift?

Drake Critics Claim He’s Jacking Another Rapper’s Flow Again For ‘More Life’

#Drake
01.30.17 56 mins ago

Drake is the biggest rapper on the planet, but is he nothing more than just a wave-riding flow biter with a high Q rating and an unstoppable machine behind him? Papi embarked on his Boy Meets World world tour recently and stopped in Amsterdam where he previewed a track presumably from his More Life playlist. While his concert goers loved the snippet, critics are accusing Drake of biting.

Upset fans of the culture went on Twitter and blasted the entertainer for his lack of creativity and accused him of sounding like other rappers on the snippet. Names thrown around include Lil Uzi Vert and South Florida SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION. Personally, I think he sounds like every other rapper out now, but whatever. Still, fans are so over Drake’s inability to create and re-invent the rap wheel and aren’t taking it anymore.

“Music is about creativity, originality, and expressing yourself. I could never respect Drake as an artist because of that, tweeted a critic. “Not only did Drake the biggest biter in the world take the mans flow he even took the beat and slowed it down same beat structure and all that,” added another.

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeMore Life (Drake Album)

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP