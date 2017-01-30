Longer video of the new song that Drake played at his concert in Amsterdam tonight 👀 #MoreLife pic.twitter.com/FXFm1J2eFT — Rap Direct (@RapDirect) January 28, 2017

Drake is the biggest rapper on the planet, but is he nothing more than just a wave-riding flow biter with a high Q rating and an unstoppable machine behind him? Papi embarked on his Boy Meets World world tour recently and stopped in Amsterdam where he previewed a track presumably from his More Life playlist. While his concert goers loved the snippet, critics are accusing Drake of biting.

Upset fans of the culture went on Twitter and blasted the entertainer for his lack of creativity and accused him of sounding like other rappers on the snippet. Names thrown around include Lil Uzi Vert and South Florida SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION. Personally, I think he sounds like every other rapper out now, but whatever. Still, fans are so over Drake’s inability to create and re-invent the rap wheel and aren’t taking it anymore.

“Music is about creativity, originality, and expressing yourself. I could never respect Drake as an artist because of that, tweeted a critic. “Not only did Drake the biggest biter in the world take the mans flow he even took the beat and slowed it down same beat structure and all that,” added another.