Saturday night, Toronto got the chance to turn up with its favorite son during a special performance for Canada Day.

At Nathan Phillip’s Square, R&B duo DVSN headlined a free Canada 150 concert to celebrate the national day of Canada. At the end of their performance, their OVO label head Drake popped up unannounced to share in the festivities and perform a few of his latest jams, including “Jumpman,” “Fake Love,” and “Gyalchester.”

The Toronto-born rapper has been having a great year, announcing the 2017 OVO Fest last week, doing a hilarious job hosting the NBA’s first annual NBA Awards, being called the “best artist of our generation” by one of his biggest peers, and cleaning up at the Billboard Music Awards.

Even though Drake admitted that he “just came for the party,” he did take some time out to acknowledge the indigenous peoples of Canada, which was a nice gesture. “We celebrate our Indigenous people. We celebrate the land that we’re standing on,” he said, “I’m just so happy that I’m from a place where we really love each other.