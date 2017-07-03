Drake Used His Surprise Canada Day Performance To Honor His Country’s Indigenous People

#Drake
07.03.17 1 hour ago

Saturday night, Toronto got the chance to turn up with its favorite son during a special performance for Canada Day.

At Nathan Phillip’s Square, R&B duo DVSN headlined a free Canada 150 concert to celebrate the national day of Canada. At the end of their performance, their OVO label head Drake popped up unannounced to share in the festivities and perform a few of his latest jams, including “Jumpman,” “Fake Love,” and “Gyalchester.”

The Toronto-born rapper has been having a great year, announcing the 2017 OVO Fest last week, doing a hilarious job hosting the NBA’s first annual NBA Awards, being called the “best artist of our generation” by one of his biggest peers, and cleaning up at the Billboard Music Awards.

Even though Drake admitted that he “just came for the party,” he did take some time out to acknowledge the indigenous peoples of Canada, which was a nice gesture. “We celebrate our Indigenous people. We celebrate the land that we’re standing on,” he said, “I’m just so happy that I’m from a place where we really love each other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGScanada dayDrakedvsnGyalchesterMajid JordanRoy Woods

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP