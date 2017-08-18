Getty Image

The beginning of this week saw the real end of an era in the music world when, for the first time in eight years, Drake’s name could not be found amongst the listings for the Top-100 singles in the country. The 6 God had dominated the charts in one form or another for an astounding 431 consecutive weeks. To put that in perspective, the last time Drake didn’t have a single on the charts, Barack Obama was only four months into his first term as President, and Donald Trump was gearing up for an appearance on WWE where he revealed that he’d just “bought” the show from Vince McMahon. What a different world it was.

Nevertheless, Drake is an optimist. Despite this small setback, he’s already gearing up for another incredible chart-run to come. While stepping out of a restaurant named Tao in Los Angeles, Drizzy was met by some TMZ cameras who asked him about the streak. “I need 500,” he told them. A bold claim. That’s basically Drake shooting for a full 10 years of success. Not a guarantee in a field as fickle as music, but then again, not something totally unprecedented either.

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon stayed on the album’s chart for 15 consecutive years or 741 weeks total, while Michael Jackson’s Thriller lasted 37 weeks at No. 1 and recently celebrated the feat of becoming only the 16th album ever to spend 300 weeks on the chart. That being said, if anyone could hit a full 500 in today’s pop music landscape, I’d put my money on Drake.