Drake’s Dad Released His Debut Single ‘Kinda Crazy’ With A Sexy, Smoke-Filled R&B Video

#Drake
08.02.17 52 mins ago 2 Comments

Remember the news that Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham (aka The Realest Dude Ever), was releasing an R&B album? Well, it looks like OVO is all-in on making Dennis as big of a star as his son. They have released a music video for Dennis’ debut single “Kinda Crazy,” and it’s… actually, it’s pretty good. You may recognize it as the song from the hilarious ads for Virginia Black whiskey featuring Drake and his pops.

The song is a slow-grooving, old-school funk-R&B number that evokes the best of bands like The Whispers and the Isley Brothers, and the video is a throwback to when all you needed was a black backdrop and a smoke machine — with plenty of lens flare thrown in for good measure. It’s ostentatious 1980s-style lover man aesthetic at its most ridiculous, but it’s pretty obvious Drake is a fan. In all honesty, while Dennis and Aubrey have made one heck of a comedic duo, and are both more than willing to laugh at themselves, the video for “Kinda Crazy” proves that Dennis is dead serious about starting his musical career off right. Whether it makes you laugh or want to slide to the dance floor, “Kinda Crazy” is legit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDennis GrahamDrake

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP